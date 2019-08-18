WATCH: Good Samaritans rush to rescue woman in wheelchair who fell off pier

While on a stop in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a female cruise-goer who uses a wheelchair fell into the water, and two men jumped in to save her.

Video of the rescue posted on social media shows Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan using a life ring to keep the woman afloat. (Source: CNN/Senio Donovan/Kerry Harrigan)

Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan are being hailed as heroes for racing to the rescue when a young woman in a wheelchair rolled off a dock Monday in Saint Thomas.

Video of the rescue was posted on social media. It shows the two men using a life ring to keep the woman, who has not been identified, afloat.

The good Samaritans worked together with several people on the dock, who used a rope to pull the woman to safety.

The woman was visiting Saint Thomas as a passenger onboard the Carnival cruise ship Fascination, which had stopped on the island.

Copyright 2019 CNN, Senio Donovan, Kerry Harrigan. All rights reserved.