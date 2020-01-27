WANTED: Public input at Shipyard area revitalization meeting Wednesday

With the Shipyard development still in the works in the Broadway District, the City of Green Bay is hoping to use it as a catalyst for more change in the surrounding neighborhood.

When the city and Redevelopment Authority approved the project and allocated $10 million to the riverfront development along the Fox River, they also earmarked an additional $1 million for improvements in surrounding neighborhoods.

Now the city is inviting residents in the South Broadway Corridor and Shipyard area to help them decide how the money should be used in the area. The city hopes residents in those areas attend a neighborhood revitalization meeting on Wednesday, January 29th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the gym at Tank Elementary School, located at 814 South Oakland Avenue in Green Bay.

Economic Development Specialist Matt Buchanan said the City of Green Bay has already put a lot of time and energy into promoting new grant programs and loan programs for residents in that neighborhood, but they want to do more.

The City of Green Bay is one of about six communities to receive a ‘technical assistance’ grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program.

“Essentially it means the EPA is covering the cost of consultants to come in and facilitate this meeting, and they are going to prepare a strategic plan to help us knock out some goals and objectives,” said Buchanan. “We don’t get actual dollars from the EPA. We are just getting free technical assistance, but the dollar value is around $20,000 dollars.”

“The expertise the EPA brings to the table is significant. They take on projects like this all over the country, so we are not unique in that regard, but what is important is they have a strong understanding of the need of residents and neighborhoods like this and how we can best service them,” said Brian Johnson, Green Bay Alderman District 9.

Johnson represents the neighborhoods surrounding the Shipyard project. He said the area is in need of revitalization.

“The need for us is recognizing that this is one of the lowest income census tracks in our community and it’s also one of those neighborhoods that has a high concentration of inspection complaints, so you kind of recognize there is a problem there,” said Johnson. “And that problem is that maybe they lack the resources to make improvements to their home or there’s a high concentration of rental units so maybe their property is suffering from disinvestment so we are hoping that by creating incentive and leveraging resources as part of Shipyard project that we can make some special things happen down here.”

To make sure city officials are on the right track, Buchanan and Johnson say community involvement and feedback is vital to the redevelopment of the area.

“It’s important that when we look at our residential neighborhoods, that the people who live there have a voice,” said Johnson. “This is their neighborhood. We want to understand what the needs are, what the concerns are and how we spend those resources to get the maximum impact,” said Johnson.

“We see the Shipyard project as a great catalyst project to help facilitate redevelopment and revitalization in the neighborhood so with that, we want to talk to the residents and property owners to get their input on what other efforts the city should be focusing on to influence that work,” said Buchanan.

“The neighborhood reinvestment strategy as part of the shipyard is really a 3 year project. We’ve allocated a million dollars toward this but it will be spent over next 3 years. While we’ve started some things like a curb appeal grant program, it’s a small percentage of work we have the ability to do down here so this is the perfect opportunity for us to engage residents and seek out opportunities we haven’t thought about yet,” said Johnson.

Johnson and Buchanan will spend Tuesday with EPA representatives to give them a tour of the district, statistics and data in preparation of Wednesday night’s meeting.

The neighborhood revitalization meeting is January 29, 6:30 p.m. at Tank Elementary School in Green Bay.

