Voting steady in Fox Valley, but no huge lines reported

Voter turnout in the Fox Valley was steady but not extremely busy Tuesday night, even in cities like Neenah which combined all of it' polling places into a single location.

What was once a former Shopko store, became a combined polling place, for every ward in the city of Neenah and most who came out to vote in person knew the process might take extra time because of the threat of COVID- 19.

"It's nice that they had the gloves and they had the sanitizer afterwards. Everything was really great. They did a good job. I got right through," said Lori Miller of Neenah.

Paul Schiefer of Neenah said, "Voting is important and we wanted to get our ballots casted but I'm a little concerned they have poll workers in there without masks, it should be mandatory."

In Appleton the city did not combine any polling places, but election officials there, say they haven't had long lines even with voters selecting a new mayor for the first time in 24 years.

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert said, "I thought there would be more people. I don't know if that's a product of the high volume of the sixty percent of registered voters who have absentee voted, or if it's a little bit of people saying I'm just not going to vote because I don't want to go out during the safer at home order."

While we were at the former Shopko store we saw polling workers constantly sanitizing everything in sight.

Voters say that effort was appreciated.

"I wasn't sure when I got here if I was going to go in or just drive away but yeah, it was a pleasant surprise how nice it was inside," said Neenah resident Bill Miller.

