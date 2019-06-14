Voter Registration postcard isn't a scam, it's a warning

If you receive a postcard that says "Official Voter Registration Notice," don't mistake it for a scam, it's a warning.

As it does every odd-numbered year, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing postcards to registered voters who didn't vote for four years. It says postcards are going out this week to 114,000 inactive voters.

It's housekeeping for Wisconsin elections -- not just to cut down on fraud but almost mistakes.

There were 11 elections and primaries between November 2014 and November 2018.

What to do if you receive a voter registration notice:

If your name and address are the same as on the card: Sign where it says "Keep me registered to vote" and return the card or bring it to your local clerk by July 31

If your name OR address changed: Do not return the card. Re-register with your new name or address. You can do this online (click here) or by mail within 20 days of an election, at the clerk's office until the Friday before the election, or at your polling place on election day.

If you believe your name is on the list of inactive voters mistakenly, contact your local clerk's office.

Voters will be automatically removed from the rolls if the post office returns their postcard as undeliverable.