Vote on divisive Appleton neighborhood statue to be delayed

There will be a delay in the Appleton Common Council regarding taking action over a divisive sculpture in a city neighborhood.

The sculpture was installed on East College Avenue without neighborhood notification.

The art piece, which is called the "Collective" is a huge head made up of tiny faces crafted out of old propane tanks.

As we told you earlier this month, the City Council was poised to take up a resolution to relocate it.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, City Hall officials say an agenda item will be referred back to staff, meaning there will be no vote.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this story, and we'll post an update if the item ends up back on the agenda in future meetings.