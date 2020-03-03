Vote for Bill Jartz or Baillie Burmaster in Booyah Bobblehead bracket

Who wouldn't want Bill Jartz or Baillie Burmaster displayed prominently at the home or office?

Photos: WBAY

Our very own Action 2 News and Sports anchors are part of the Booyah Celebrity Bobblehead Bracket Challenge.

During the month of March, fans of the Green Bay Booyah Northwoods League baseball team can vote for the television or radio personality they'd like to see as a bobblehead.

The winning bobblehead will be given away to fans during Fan Appreciation Night on Aug. 6.

Vote for Bill or Baillie here: https://northwoodsleague.com/green-bay-booyah/2020/03/02/booyah-celebrity-bobblehead-bracket-challenge/

