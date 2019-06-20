Vos doesn't support criminalizing first drunken driving

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn't support criminalizing first-offense drunken driving.

Wisconsin is the only state in the nation where a first-offense is a civil violation rather than a crime. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he's open to making first-offense a crime and Republican Rep. Jim Ott has introduced a bill that would do just that.

Vos said Thursday that he doesn't want to fill up Wisconsin jails with people who make a simple mistake and he believes most first-timers won't re-offend. He says he would rather focus on repeat drunken drivers.

He say he does support two Ott bills up for floor vote Thursday that would force first-timers to make an initial court appearance and establish a five-year minimum sentence for anyone convicted of intoxicated vehicular homicide.

