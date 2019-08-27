Volunteers make sure goody bags are ready for Fox Cities Marathon

More than 50 volunteers spent their afternoon Tuesday making goody bags for Fox Cities Marathon runners.

Volunteers walk an assembly line to fill goody bags for participants in the Fox Cities Marathon (WBAY photo)

The goody bag stuffing was hosted at Fox Valley Technical College, where more than 4,000 bags were filled with creams, Kleenex tissues, coupons and promotions.

"Every year I think participants look forward to seeing what's in the bag. It's a fun part of race weekend. You get there and get your goody bag and T-shirt and all sorts of fun stuff. I would say our participants definitely look forward to it," Tara Perre, a volunteer with Community First Credit Union, said.

The races are just a few weeks away, on the weekend of September 20-22.

They're family friendly, and you have the option to walk or run, and you can bring your kids in a stroller or your dogs on a leash.

Proceeds go to St. Elizabeth's Cancer Foundation.

There's still room for people to sign up to participate. CLICK HERE for registration information.