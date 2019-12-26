Volunteer tutors needed to help dozens with desire to learn

English language tutors are needed to help dozens of adults on a waiting list in the Green Bay area.

Non-profit Literacy Green Bay is recruiting volunteers to help those who need one-on-one attention.

"It doesn't take a teacher to teach English," says Robyn Hallet, Literacy Green Bay executive director.

Volunteers do not need a teaching certificate or previous experience. They should have heart and desire to help others.

Literacy Green Bay, 424 S. Monroe Ave., helps about 800 people each year. They provide tutoring for reading, writing, math, computers and workforce skills.

Tutors are volunteers. There's no need to speak a second language. Just come with an open mind and willingness to help others.

"We match them with whatever kind of learner they're looking for and they meet on their own schedule," says Hallet. "We have some matches who've been meeting for years and years and years. We do ask for a one year commitment to start, but a lot of our tutors find it so rewarding that they continue on."

Hallet says tutors are learning, too. They get an education on culture and new ideas.

Most of the students have taken classes and have basic knowledge of the English language. The tutor helps them improve communication. That benefits the community as a whole.

"They can talk to the children's teachers at parent-teacher conferences. They can communicate with their supervisors at work, have better chances for advancement at work, which is going to help their entire family with their economic situation," says Hallet. "They're more able to participate in the community, be involved whether it's town hall meetings at city hall or different communities."

If you'd like to volunteer as a tutor, contact Literacy Green Bay at 920-435-2474 or email Mary Safranski at msafranski@literacygreenbay.org

CLICK HERE for more information.

Four training sessions are coming up on the following dates and times:

Session 1: Monday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Session 2: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Session 3: Monday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Session 4: Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. only