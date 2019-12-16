Visitors under 12 banned from Children's Hospitals in Wisconsin

To prevent the spread of flu, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin is temporarily banning children under 12 from visiting patients in their Milwaukee and Neenah hospitals.

The ban goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18.

The ban only applies to visiting in-patient care areas. It doesn't apply to children who need medical treatment, clinic appointments, or the emergency department.

The ban will be in place until further notice.

"While we understand and appreciate the inconvenience this may cause some families, especially before the holidays, patient safety is our primary goal," Children's Wisconsin said in a statement Monday announcing the policy.

"Flu season has begun in Wisconsin and we want to implement this restriction in advance of any increase of viral illnesses in our community. Limiting visitors to our hospitalized patients will help keep them safe while they’re in our care."

Children's Wisconsin encourages everyone to get vaccinated against the flu and practice regular and thorough hand washing. It also encourages anyone who shows flu symptoms to stay at home to reduce the chance of spreading the illness.