Virus or vaping? Doctors face challenge during cold and flu season

New numbers released by the CDC Thursday show more lung illnesses nationwide linked to vaping or e-cigarettes.

The number of cases in 49 states, two territories and Washington D.C. rose to 2,172 cases.

Forty-two deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Wisconsin health officials confirm 92 cases.

While the investigation into exactly what's causing the mysterious illnesses continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found a link to vitamin E acetate.

We asked doctors what this means for patients as they face a tough time diagnosing vaping versus viruses this time of year.

The early dose of winter is already bringing about more colds, coughs and respiratory illnesses.

"It's definitely rearing its ugly head," says Dr. Nels Rose, BayCare Clinic emergency medicine physician.

But this year, those viruses and illnesses pose more of a challenge for doctors.

"Unfortunately the signs and symptoms of vape-associated lung disease are very similar to viral illnesses... cough, cold, congestion," says Dr. Rose. "We can't necessarily differentiate in the acute phase whether it's vape or e-cigarette associated process versus a viral illness."

Dr. Rose says that's why it's critical patients are honest with their doctors.

It's also why it's become routine to ask patients if they vape.

"If we don't know about your underlying health conditions or the social practices that you do, it certainly can make things a little worse or prolonged and under-diagnosed," he says.

But it won't change treatment for vaping-related illnesses.

In fact, Dr. Rose says how to treat the illnesses is still a big unknown, but at least knowing what may be causing some of them, is helpful.

While the CDC still tries to determine an exact cause, it found vitamin E acetate in all 29 samples tested from sick patients, calling the discovery a breakthrough.

"Vitamin E acetate is a synthetic vitamin E that's used typically in skincare products," explains Dr. Rose. "It's clearly not meant to be ingested. It's formulated in oil that we certainly don't want to see in the lungs."

He says it's a thickening agent, commonly used in off-brand or homemade vape liquids.

The body isn't able to break it down, though, and it blocks air from getting through.

Without a medication or cure or vape-related illnesses, Dr. Rose focuses on prevention, taking advantage of opportunities to talk to patients before they may start vaping.