Virtual yoga fundraiser for area nonprofits

Anna Linsley is a local yoga instructor and wife to Green Bay Packer Corey Linsley. She wants to give back to area non profits dealing with the uncertain times and changes.

Linsley calls it 'Flow to Fund' every Friday and for five weeks you can join her and some fellow yogis for a virtual practice as a time to reflect and donate.

"I've created Facebook events, the first one is live for this week I'm planning on announcing the various nonprofit every Monday."

CASA of Brown County is the first and says it's so grateful for the support the Linsleys have always shown and while so much has changed volunteers are still finding ways to support abused and neglected kids under the protection of the court system.

"They can do that by telephone, letters, postcards, in some cases with video with our older kids who have smart phones. Being able to just stay connected with the kids because the CASA volunteer is very often the consistent adult presence in the life of a child who is under court protection," said Kristin Jacobs, Executive Director for CASA of Brown County.

Anna Linsley said now more than ever area nonprofits need help and yoga will be a way to wind down and keep others who need extra support in our thoughts.

"It's your hour, to just get in tune with yourself, move your body, check in, have some community, even though it's virtual, and do some good while you're at it," Linsley.

