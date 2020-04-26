Virtual rallies on social media show support for 'Safer at Home' order

People across Wisconsin are taking to social media to voice their support for the 'Safer at Home' order on Saturday, in bright contrast to the 1,500-person anti-stay-at-home rally at the Capitol the day before.

Starting this weekend, the "Safer at Home Rally" Facebook group is asking residents to post to social media to show solidarity for the stay-at-home order, which requires people to maintain strict social distancing in order to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"Over the last week we’ve watched protesters take to the streets, endangering lives and threatening to strain our healthcare system, and as a result we’ve also watched a lot of family, friends, and healthcare workers face feelings of defeat," according to the 'Safer at Home Rally' group.

"We may not be able to take our voices to the streets, but we can take them to social media," according to the group.

Supporters are using a series of hashtags to promote their virtual protest, including #SupportSaferAtHomeWI, #SupportGovEvers, #WIFlattenTheCurve and #SaferAtHome.

Meanwhile, another Facebook group called "We Support Gov. Evers and COVID 19 Safer at Home Order" has attracted thousands of followers and is urging supporters to post uplifting and encouraging messages to social media that promote the 'Safer at Home' order as well as essential workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

"This group SUPPORTS Gov. Evers and the Safer At Home Order," according to the group. "We support ALL Governors that are practicing STAY AT HOME Orders."

Both of these 'virtual' protests come after an estimated 1,500 protesters rallied at the Capitol Building on Friday, calling for the end of extended 'Safer at Home' order. Their concerns include the financial cost of the order on residents and their businesses as well as its infringement upon Americans' civil liberties, according to protesters NBC15 News crews spoke with.

Gov. Tony Evers and his administration continue to urge residents to abide by the extended stay-at-home order, in order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus so that the state and the country can reopen and life can return to normal.

The Republican-led legislature is suing the governor, arguing that the extended order is heavy-handed and that some areas should be able to begin to reopen before May 26, which is when the current order expires.