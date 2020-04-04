Virtual Holy Week liturgies schedule released by Diocese of Green Bay

For anyone wanting to participate in Holy Week services, the Diocese of Green Bay has released a schedule of various broadcast formats where you can listen or watch.

The liturgies will be available on radio, online and on television.

Diocese officials say the liturgies will be available on Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday at the following times and locations:

Palm Sunday

Mass broadcast on Relevant Radio, 1050 AM at 9 a.m.

Mass live streamed HERE at 9 a.m.

Mass broadcast on WFRV at 10:30 a.m.

Spanish Mass, Facebook live from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church page at 11 a.m.

Spanish Mass Facebook Live from Andy Cribben page at 12:30 p.m.

Holy Thursday

Mass live streamed HERE at 7 p.m.

Bilingual Mass Facebook Live from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church page at 5 p.m.

Bilingual Mass Facebook Live from Andy Cribben page at 7 p.m.

Good Friday

Liturgy live stream HERE at 3 p.m.

Spanish Service, Facebook Live from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church page at 3 p.m.

Spanish Service, Facebook Live from Andy Cribben page at 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil

Mass live streamed HERE at 8:15 p.m.

Bilingual Service, Facebook Live from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church page at 8 p.m.

Bilingual Service Facebook Live from Andy Cribben page at 8:15 p.m.

Easter Sunday

Mass on Relevant Radio, 1050 AM at 9 a.m.

Mass streamed HERE at 9 a.m.

Mass broadcast on WFRV at 10:30 a.m.

Spanish Mass, Facebook Live from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church page at 11 a.m.

Spanish Mass, Facebook Live from Andy Cribben page at 12:30 p.m.

If you want a live stream from your immediate area, you're asked to look at your local parish's website, or see a calendar of events by clicking here.

Anyone wanting to watch on television are asked to check with local cable or satellite television providers for the correct channel number which carries the signal.