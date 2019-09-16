Virginia's Bennett declines raise, asks for staff pay hike

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, greets fans as he and his team are welcomed back home after their win of the championship in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Texas Tech, in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett has declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked school officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement.

University officials said in a news release Monday that Bennett did sign a one-year contract extension, but instead of a pay hike for himself, the coach asked athletic director Carla Williams to focus his staff and the program. The release also stated that Bennett and his wife also made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players.

It is unclear how much of a raise Bennett declined.

 