Virginia 2-year-old walks again after being shot in the head

A little boy is taking his first steps after getting shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in December.

He can’t move his left hand, which will come in time, and he wears a helmet to cover his scars. (Source: CNN/WRIC)

Two-year-old Lavier Robinson is finally home after spending more than two months in the hospital.

The child is recovering from the incident at home with his grandmother in Virginia.

“People may look at it like, oh, he's not walking. To us, he's walking, because it went from him not being to stand on his own, sit up on his own to where he can sit up on his own now. He's taking steps, if you hold him. He's taking steps now," Harnestha Atkinson, his grandmother, said.

Two men are accused of shooting at the family’s home.

One of the bullets hit Lavier in the head.

The 2-year-old is now walking with the help of nurses and family.

He will have surgery soon to put a bone in his brain.

“It tore the family apart. It actually broke our family up 'cause now my daughter has moved into her own place. I'm moving somewhere else, and everybody's now looking to get their own place. There will be no one left in that address,” Atkinson said.

The two men accused of shooting the boy are 19-year-old Ara Mclaughlin and 23-year-old Randy Vaughan.

They're charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“He’s got a long road to recovery, but he’s making it. He’s doing it. And I can’t ask more. He has life,” Atkinson said.

