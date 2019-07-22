Villages, towns, cities across Northeast Wisconsin clean up storm debris

People across northeast Wisconsin have been working non-stop all weekend, busy clearing downed trees off their homes and property.

A tree that fell on a home in Mishicot.

“We've been trying just cutting up the wood and hauling it,” said Ann Meissner of Mishicot. “Just trying to get it all cleaned up.”

She is one of the many in Mishicot who had a large tree come down in her yard. It blocked her driveway, and now her family and friends are helping her clean up the debris.

Some still running their generators, waiting for WPS to come help.

Others calling a tree removal company to clear the downed trees.

“At the end, I thought it was going to clear up and then we got a big ‘thud’ and it was the tree coming down on the house,” said Jean Brull. He and his wife have lived at the home for about 40 years.

It’s situation like his that's a top priority for Chris Lewis of Chris Lewis Tree Surgery.

“We'll be in Mishicot tomorrow [Tuesday], and Wednesday and after that I gotta look to see who has the greatest need after that,” said Lewis.

He says his phone has been ringing non-stop since Saturday.

“We started getting storm damage calls about 8 o'clock Saturday morning and we've been getting them ever since,” said Lewis.

Public Works crews in De Pere are also working non-stop over the weekend to make sure roads were clear.

“One of the difficult things we had were multiple areas where power lines are down that were obstructing roadways and we have a number of areas that are still closed off,” said Tony Feitzer, Street Superintendent in De Pere.

A portion of Reid Street is one of them after a big tree branch fell on top of a power line, pulling the electric meter off of a neighboring house.

“We’re just reinstalling the pedestal and meter base and hooking it back into the panel,” said Jerry Ley, who is helping with the repairs.

Because the lines didn’t break, the house still has power, but the no word on when WPS will be able to come and clear the roadway.

Many communities, including De Pere are offering brush pickup over the next few weeks.

“We’re gonna go around this week, collect as much as we can and starting Monday morning next week [July 29], we’ll make one final sweep through the city,” said Feitzer.

Brush should be out on the curb by 6 a.m.

Green Bay:

• Curbside collection of tree limbs and brush starting in Monday collection routes – make sure LARGE pieces are 8-feet or less LONG so crews can handle them when put into the chipper; and they fit in trucks if they are collected in bulk

If you do not see a DPW vehicle in your area, please be patient. We will get there. If you have any questions or concerns for Green Bay-DPW, don't hesitate to call 448-3535 or visit our website.

Two Rivers:

Crews in Two Rivers are asking people to have all materials at the curbside by 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews will be picking up brush Wednesday, Thursday and Friday only.

Limbs and branches can be 2 feet or longer in length.

Allouez:

Storm damage brush must be placed at the curb, not in the street, no later than Sunday, July 28th.

Residents DO NOT NEED TO CALL in for brush collection this week.

Brush placed at the curb co-mingled with yard waste WILL NOT be picked up.

Place brush in stacks no larger than 8’ long and 6’ wide behind and aligned parallel to the curb. DO NOT obstruct the street, gutter or sidewalk and DO NOT place adjacent to power poles or hydrants.

Brush can also be brought to the LeBrun Yard Waste Site located on Le Brun Street (take East River Drive south towards De Pere which will be open 24/7 for storm damaged brush thru August 2nd. Le Brun Street is the last street in Allouez. Turn left (east) onto Le Brun Street and follow it to the gate.

Manitowoc

An Emergency Storm Brush Pickup is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 2019 beginning at 6 AM. All storm brush must be on the terrace prior to 6 AM on Tuesday, July 23rd. This will be a one-time pickup of the entire City. The pickup is expected to take about three days to complete. Crews will pickup on each street only once.

De Pere

Residents do not need to call in for brush collection this week, as crews are making a complete rotation of the City beginning Monday, July 22. For storm damage brush to be collected by the City, it must be out to the curb by 6:30 a.m., Monday, July 29th.