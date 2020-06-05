Village of Howard orders curfew through June 8

The Village of Howard has issued an emergency curfew for June 5-8.

The curfew starts at 9 p.m. and goes through 6 a.m. each day.

The village says "police action will be directed toward people who are gathering as a mass and/or are engaged in illegal conduct." The order states that the curfew is in response to the unrest and property damage in the Green Bay area on May 31.

Businesses will be allowed to stay open during the curfew.

The city of Green Bay and Village of Ashwaubenon also have curfews in effect through Monday morning.

"Unfortunately what we witnessed on Sunday night was a lot of really dangerous behavior, and as mayor of this community I'm just not in the position to make space for that dangerous activity," said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Protest leaders have spoken against curfews. Dajahnae Williams says it puts limits on rights to expression under the First Amendment.

"I feel like this curfew is an example of why they want to protest in the first place, because we're supposed to be seen and be heard," said Dajahnae Williams.

Peaceful protests are planned for this weekend in the Green Bay area. Groups are gathering to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality. Four Minneapolis Police Officers have been charged in Floyd's death.

Video shows former officer Derek Chauvin kneel on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin is charged with 2nd Degree Murder.