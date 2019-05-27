Village of Howard makes safety improvements to Duck Creek Quarry

The growing popularity of Duck Creek Quarry in Howard prompts the village to make it more attractive and safer for visitors this summer.

The quarry is located off Glendale Avenue and Lakeview Drive, west of the Duck Creek boat launch.

Memorial Day weekend is the opening weekend for the park and much like last year, village officials anticipate large crowds this summer.

“We had hundreds and hundreds of cars here, that probably would equal to about five or seven hundred users here at any one time, so it can get very busy,” said Geoffrey Farr, Director of Public Works for the Village.

High attendance is why the village has been busy making continuous safety improvements to the quarry.

“This year we'll be adding ladders to the board walk areas just like a pool, so it will be a regular pool ladder. We have a safety throw ring, so people will have them available in case of an emergency. We've added steps so people don't have to go down steep gravel slopes,” said Farr.

The quarry has a steep and sudden drop off in the water which is more than 100 feet deep, but there are no life guards on duty.

For inexperienced swimmers, the village added a family friendly beach area.

“The village created a safer swimming area for the family area, where it's walk-in it's ankle deep, it's just a very gradual, just like any other beach,” said Officer Jim Dagneau of the Howard Police Department.

Six community service officers will also be on hand to educate people about the rules of the beach.

There is no smoking or drinking, and you’ll have to leave your dog at home.

New this year at the park is the Snack Shack where you can get a variety of snacks but also some things you may have forgotten at home such as sunscreen, a pool noodle, or even a life jacket.

A raft will also be placed in the quarry off of the main beach.

The quarry is open every day between sunrise and sunset.

Security cameras have also been installed at the park to monitor activities, and to make sure people are not using the property at night.

Overflow parking is also available down the street near the baseball field off of Glendale Ave.

