Village of Hortonville issues a 'boil water advisory'

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Hortonville after a large water main break.

The village says the break may have caused a drop in water pressure and a boil water advisory was issued as a precaution.

The advisory could be lifted as early as Friday afternoon if water samples pass tests.

Areas affected are SOUTH of Main Street (HWY 15).

Officials offered these recommendations:

•Do not drink water without boiling it first. Bring all filtered water to a boil, boil it for 1 minute and let it cool before using.

•Use bottled water.

•If you are not using a filter to remove lead from drinking water, flush your water for at least 7 minutes before collecting any to boil. Boiled filtered, boiled flushed or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

•Due to the pressure loss, there may be trapped air and loose sediment in your water lines. The air and sediment may be removed by flushing your water system. Do not flush your system through the filter. The resulting air and sediment may affect the performance of your filter and the filter cartridge should be replaced after the boil water advisory is lifted.

•Normal water usage activity should be okay; showering, toilets, laundry.