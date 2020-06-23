Village of Bellevue reminds pool owners about regulations

With many area pools closed to the public this summer because of COVID-19 concerns, some people have chosen to get a pool for their backyard.

"When the COVID started, I kind of figured that some of the pools were going to be closed and maybe that wouldn't be the safest place to take my children swimming," said Sally Kiefer of Allouez. "So, we actually got a pool, and we've been using it now since the end of May."

Kiefer worked with the Village of Allouez and paid $50 to get a permit for the pool. She also removes the ladder from the pool when it is not in use storing it in her closed garage.

"You have to get the instructions on what they want. Then, you can come back and put up your pool," she said. "Then, you take pictures, and you have to send them back the pictures."

It is a step the Village of Bellevue says a lot of people do not know about or fail to do.

"Essentially, we're responding to a lot of calls, because they're not calling and asking the questions," said Andrew Vissers, Village of Bellevue Communith Development Director. "They're just going out, buying them, and putting them up the same day, and that, unfortunately, there's more to it than doing just that."

A Facebook post on Monday details the at-home pool regulations in Bellevue. They include getting a permit for all pools in-ground and above ground along with various fencing requirements based on the type of pool.

People are asked to reach out to their local government for any questions about pools or other building-related projects to make sure all procedures are being followed, and everyone is staying safe.

"And that's what we're here for," said Vissers. "To help and assist our residents through the process and not jam anybody up or be overly burdensome."