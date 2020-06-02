Village leader says curfew prevented problems

Curfews in Green Bay, Bellevue and Ashwaubenon will be in effect for the second night in a row Tuesday.

Village leaders and law enforcement say the curfew Monday night helped avoid problems.

After the City of Green Bay announced its curfew Monday, neighboring communities like Bellevue followed the lead after noticing social media posts targeting retail stores in the village.

"Frankly, we were trying to combat a coordinated effort of illegal activity by coordinating our efforts," says Bellevue Village Administrator Diane Wessel.

Wessel says law enforcement from around Brown County used the Emergency Operations Center Monday night to stage officers at potential targets.

In Ashwaubenon, that included Bay Park Square Mall and Lambeau Field.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says the presence of officers and squad cars at those locations proved to be a wise decision.

"Our officers were there just making contact -- 'How can we help you? Is there something you're looking for?' -- and by our presence it prevented a lot of issues," says Chief Deputy Randy Tews with Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

According to Wessel, the perceived threats in Bellevue turned out to be real.

"In speaking to some of our law enforcement officers that were on duty last night, they did notice that there were what they described as vehicles that were sent out and were scouts, casing out the areas of retail facilities in Bellevue," says Wessel.

And Wessel says what's perhaps most troubling is that these so-called scouts have arrived here from other cities.

"That's what we're getting the indications of as well, is that they are not local, they are coming into the area to cause harm. Hard to believe, and I don't know any other word to say other than disgusting," says Wessel.

The emergency curfews in Ashwaubenon and Bellevue are in effect again from 9 P.M. Tuesday through 6 A.M. Wednesday.

Village leaders say they will be lifted Thursday morning unless it is deemed they need to be extended.