Vilas and Oneida Counties looking for suspect

The Sheriff’s Office’s in Oneida and Vilas Counties are asking for assistance in finding 40-year-old Christopher Stanley Fralick.

Fralick was in a high speed chase with police after being involved in a domestic violence incidence earlier. They believe Fralick is armed and dangerous.

Fralick is believed to be driving a black, 2012 Jeep Liberty with Wisconsin license plates 677-WYL.

If you either Fralick or the vehicle, dial 911. Any other non-emergency tips can be given to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441 or the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-2115.