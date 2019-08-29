Video doorbell catches woman trying to break into home

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to identify a woman caught on camera trying to break into a home.

A video doorbell captured this image of a woman authorities think was trying to break into a home in Greenville

Surveillance from a video doorbell shows a woman slowly walking towards the house. It appears she looks into the home then walks off.

The sheriff's office says the homeowner found the woman near the garage, and the woman ran away.

Law enforcement has reports of other suspicious incidents near where this took place.

If you have information, call local authorities or the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, (920) 832-5279, or email Mike.Fitzpatrick@outagamie.org.

