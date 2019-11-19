Victim, police officers identified in Fox Crossing shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two police officers and the man they shot in Fox Crossing last week.

The DOJ says Michael A. Jolly, 35, was shot after coming out of a house with a firearm and ignoring commands from police.

The officers who fired their weapons were Fox Crossing Police Officer Corey J. Colburn, who has 9 years of police service, and Neenah Police Officer Austin B. Riska, who has 2 years of service.

According to the DOJ:

Police were called at about 4:30 last Thursday morning, Nov. 14, for a suicidal person who was armed at a home on the 900-block of Clover Street.

Police from Fox Crossing, Neenah and Menasha responded and negotiated with the man over the phone. During the negotiations, the man came out, armed, and during the confrontation he was shot.

Police began life-saving efforts. Jolly was transported to a Neenah hospital where he died that morning.

A firearm was found at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which is required by law. The DOJ says all of the law enforcement involved have been cooperating fully.

