Victim, officer identified in fatal shooting in Menasha

The man shot and killed by a Neenah police officer earlier this week was identified Friday as Shawn D. Blowers, 43.

Police block off the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tayco Street in Menasha on June 25, 2019 (WBAY photo)

Neenah Police Investigator Christopher Gorden, a veteran law enforcement officer for 11 years, was identified as the officer who shot him.

Police were serving a search warrant at Blowers' apartment for an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation on Tuesday. The Department of Justice says Blowers got a knife and confronted the officers.

The DOJ says police started life-saving measures and Blowers was taken to a hospital but died from his wounds.

Outside agencies are handling the investigation, which is required by law in officer-involved shootings. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation says it's leading the investigation but is receiving assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The findings and evidence will eventually be turned over to the Winnebago County district attorney's office to determine if there should be criminal charges.

Gorden is on administrative leave, which is routine.

The DCI says all of the law enforcement involved in the incident are cooperating fully.