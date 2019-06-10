Victim of May 29 crash dies

A woman critically injured in a highway crash two weeks ago has died from her injuries.

Jennifer Vania, 45, of Athelstane, died at a Green Bay hospital Sunday. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says she died due to complications from the crash on May 29.

Vania was riding in a car going north on County Highway A in the Town of Stephenson when the car went on the shoulder. The driver came back on the road but lost control, going into the oncoming lane and hitting an oncoming car.

A passenger in the southbound car was also seriously hurt.

Vania is the third traffic fatality in Marinette County this year.