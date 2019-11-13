Vice President Pence to visit Marinette Nov. 20

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Marinette next Wednesday, November 20.

The Office of the Vice President says he'll be speaking at Fincantieri Marinette Marine and touring the facility.

Marinette Marine has defense contracts, including construction of littoral combat ships. Marinette Marine hopes to win a new Navy contract next year.

The vice president was twice scheduled to visit Marinette last month -- but both times the events were canceled. The first time, the vice president had to travel to Turkey to broker a ceasefire with the Kurds in Syria. The second time, he had to stay in Washington for the president's announcement the ceasefire was agreed to.

Pence was still able to make a scheduled stop in Pleasant Prairie, at a company owned by Republican megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein. There, he promoted passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.