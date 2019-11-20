Vice President Pence to talk trade pact in visit to Marinette

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Marinette Wednesday to tour Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Pence is expected to deliver remarks in support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The vice president has been making stops across the Midwest in effort to pressure democrats in Congress to pass USMCA. The trade pact would "modernize" the NAFTA pact, which has been in place since 1994.. The Trump administration says USMCA will open markets and reduce trade barriers between the North American countries. CLICK HERE to learn more about the trade agreement.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that her party is close to a deal with the White House on USMCA. Pelosi told reporters she would like to see a trade deal pass the house by the end of the year.

It's been nearly one year since USMCA was signed by President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. It still needs approval from U.S. Congress.

Pence is making good on an October visit to Marinette he canceled to stay in Washington as President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds in Syria.

