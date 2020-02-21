Vice President Pence, Second Lady to travel to Wisconsin

The White House has announced Vice President Mike Pence, as well as his wife, Karen, will be making a stop in Wisconsin next month.

Officials say they will be participating in a bus tour in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and will deliver remarks at a Women for Trump event in Onalaska.

The Women for Trump event, which was announced by the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. on Friday, is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on March 5.

Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m., and will close at 11:30 a.m.

They will then travel to St. Paul to deliver remarks at a Keep America Great event, and will return to Washington D.C. that evening.