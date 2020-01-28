Vice President Mike Pence to speak at school choice event in Madison

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Madison Tuesday for the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase.

The event at the State Capitol is organized by the group Hispanics for School Choice. It's part of National School Choice Week.

The Associated Press reports it is believed to be the first time a sitting member of the executive branch has appeared at the State Capitol. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will not be in the building for the vice president's visit.

Action 2 News will be there and have full coverage.

Pence visited Marinette Marine in November. He announced that President Donald Trump's defense budget includes the largest shipbuilding budget request for the Navy in 20 years. CLICK HERE for the full story.

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Jan. 14.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to address what the party says are the "Trump Administration's broken promises on education."

"Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Education Secretary Betsy Devos have repeatedly attempted to slash funding for public education, threatened student loan forgiveness programs, and proposed massive budget cuts in teacher training programs. They care more about lining the pockets of big corporations than helping the next generation of Americans get the high-quality education they deserve," reads a statement from DPW.

Wisconsin is considered a coveted battleground state for the 2020 Presidential election.

The Democratic National Committee will hold its convention in Milwaukee in July.