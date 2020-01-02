Veterinary Mission Set for Nicaragua

A local veterinarian is just weeks away from embarking on a journey thousands of miles away.

Dr. Becky Krull, owner of Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital, will soon be stepping out of her comfort zone.

"A very small island, it's remote, doesn't have veterinary care on a regular basis, but the people there want it," says Dr. Krull.

In early February, Dr. Krull and her long-time veterinary technician Mandi, will travel to Big Corn Island in Nicaragua.

"Five solid days of actual veterinary practice work, most of the things I'll be doing is going to be spay, neuter and vaccines," says Dr. Krull.

Thanks to a vet from Pennsylvania, veterinary mission work on the island first began in 2016.

Since then, more than 2,000 pets have been cared for and given vaccines to prevent heartworm, distemper and tick borne diseases.

"Education is key, these people want to take care of their pets, they just don't know how," says Dr. Krull.

While most of her work will be on dogs and cats, Dr. Krull is expecting the unexpected.

"As a veterinarian you've got to know all your species so it would not surprise me if there were things like goats, donkeys, cows, horses, and we'll just have to freshen up on those," says Dr. Krull with a chuckle.

For years, Dr. Krull says she's wanted to do mission work, and is grateful to be part of the 2020 Big Corn Island Veterinary Expedition.

"The cool thing about being a veterinarian is in helping animals you're always helping people, so it's a win-win on all bases, and to use my skills in a way that I don't get to in a regular basis I think is going to be life changing," says Dr. Krull.

Anyone wishing to donate to support the mission can contact the Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital, with the hospital matching every dollar up to $1,000.