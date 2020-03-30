Veterinarian talks pets and COVID-19: 'They're not contracting it'

It is information sure to give pet owners some peace of mind.

"The biggest thing is that our cats and dogs are not contagious," said Dr. Becky Krull, veterinarian and co-owner of Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital. "They are not getting this type of coronavirus."

Even with reports of isolated cases around the world, Krull says the concern should not be with pets getting COVID-19 but instead their potential to spread it.

"If you were sick, if you did have COVID-19, and you sneezed or coughed or got particles form your sneeze or cough on your pet, theoretically those particles are contagious," said Krull. "And if somebody else touched your pet soon after you did that and transferred it onto them, in their mucus membranes, that could be one way of getting it."

She says the best protection is good hygiene, washing your hands frequently, not coughing or sneezing on your pet, and isolating away from any animals if you do start having symptoms of the virus.

"Our pets, when we're confined to home, they're a great source of comfort," said Krull. "It can be taxing on one's mental health to know that your pet is sick and can't get the appropriate care."

The Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital joins veterinarians across the state in providing care to pets in these uncertain times.

"The State has asked us to do essential procedures only, but they are leaving it up to our discretion as to what essential means," said Krull.

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has temporarily suspended spaying and neutering pets before adoption citing a potential shortage of health equipment that could be needed for human medical care.

At Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital treatment is on a case-by-case basis not just on which procedures are done but how they are carried out.

The doors to both locations locked last week. Even without public traffic inside of the building, appointments continue to happen outside in the parking lot with the Curbside VIP service.

"When clients get here, they're asked to stay outside and call us and let us know they're here," said Krull. "Then we are coming to them, taking their animal, and bring it inside of the building."

Krull hopes to keep the personal connection with pet owners alive despite isolation and distancing by visiting each one face-to-face during the Curbside VIP visit and marking every parking space with a personalized sign.

Other options for pet owners at Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital include telemedicine, which happens over the phone, and the occasional house visit.

"Personally it gives me great purpose," said Krull. "To know that I can wake up, and I'm still allowed to come to my place of business, and I'm still allowed to be open and help is certainly what's going to get me through this."

Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital asks any pet owners with questions regarding treatment to call first as a way to decide the best plan moving forward.