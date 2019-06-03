Veterans getting substitute teacher training in Oshkosh

There's a demand for substitute teachers in Wisconsin, and one organization is hoping to get military veterans a foot in the classroom door.

CESA 6 is providing free substitute teacher training June 3. The free session is full, but there are additional opportunities coming up.

The training includes lessons in classroom management, safety, special education, lesson plans and the license application process.

“School districts are struggling to find enough qualified substitute teachers and veterans who have served, and are currently serving, our country deserve our support,” said Nancy Jaeger, CESA 6 Director of Educator Licensing and Residency in Teacher Education (RITE).

The goal is to get a three-year, short term substitute teacher license. Applicants must have an Associate Degree or higher.

Veterans can also apply for a initial license fee waiver through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. CLICK HERE for details.

This was the last free session for veterans at CESA 6. Additional pay sessions are coming up. The registration fee is $100.CLICK HERE for the schedule.