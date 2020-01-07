Veterans raise questions, concerns about VA care at town hall meeting

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center hosts a town hall meeting for veterans in Green Bay giving them a chance to ask questions and provide input about medical care and benefits.

"It's important to me that we are getting input from our customers, from our patients," said Daniel Zomchek, medical center director and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Veterans raised frustrations over the timeliness of care, the difficulties of losing primary care physicians, and a need for services such as dermatology and diabetes specialists.

"You just pick up other things that different people went through that you eventually will be going through," said Bill Boutott, a veteran at the meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

"We can answer a lot of questions here on site," said Zomchek. "We can also follow up if there are individual patient needs that people raise."

While it did not come up in the town hall meeting, the recent events in Iran have been on the minds of many veterans in the room, as they follow along with what is unfolding while forming their own opinions.

"The activity with the take down of the drone--we don't know enough about the background," said Boutott. "The guy was no good."

Zomchek tells Action 2 News that current events can come up at town hall meetings after triggering PTSD in some veterans. In those cases, he uses the open forum as an opportunity to promote mental health treatment and services available through the VA.

"My objective here is to provide all of the services, state-of-the-art services, that our veterans have earned and deserve," said Zomchek.