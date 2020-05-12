Veterans organize 'drive-by salute' to honor American hero

Veterans orchestrate a 'drive-by' salute for an air force hero in Sturgeon Bay Tuesday.

Eighty-five-year-old Joseph Eugene Heilman passed away peacefully at his Town of Clay Banks home on Friday, May 1.

Heilman served 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, completing tours in Vietnam, Japan, Korea and Iran before retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1979.

Bill Forry, commander of Weber-Tess Amvets Post 51 in Sturgeon Bay, says Heilman was a 'veteran's veteran' who never stopped serving once he got home. Heilman served as commander of Amvets Post 51 for 5 years and won Commander of the Year for his leadership.

Forry said if you had a question, Heilman would be the one to find the answer for you. Because of that ambition, Forry said they were going to figure out a way, no matter what, to give Heilman full military honors.

"No matter how it's done, we are still honoring the veterans for their service to their country," said Forry.

Forry, along with advice from Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, came up with a 'drive-by' salute, handing out face masks to those who needed one.

"Because of the COVID-19, we kept everything outside for the veterans, but they could participate with drive-up, a wave, salute, or pause so that Joe's family would have that chance to see everyone participate with them and say goodbye," said Todd Huehns, owner of Huehns Funeral Home.

For those who couldn't attend the service, Huehns live-streamed the funeral on Facebook, which safely included full military honors. Active Air Force members from the 934th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard folded and presented the American flag.

"It was all something we felt we needed to do for Joe," said Huehns. "Joe would have said, 'Don't worry about it, I'll give you a pass', but we wanted to do that."

"We gotta do what we gotta do and we did a good job here," said Forry. "I think he (Joe) is looking down upon us with a smile on his face. We honored Joe the best we could and took care of Joe til the end."

