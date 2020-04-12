Veterans invited to telephone town hall meeting regarding VA service during coronavirus outbreak

A toll-free telephone town hall will be held this Tuesday for Wisconsin veterans regarding the VA's continued service during the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting will be hosted by Dr. Paul Lawrence, the Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Lawrence is also expected to inform veterans of new and existing benefits available to them, such as the Blue Water Navy program, as well as efforts to fight veteran suicide.

Veterans will also be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions during the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Veterans can access the meeting by dialing 844-227-7557.