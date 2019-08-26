Veterans honored during military appreciation cruise in Fond du Lac

This marks the 10th anniversary of a popular event at the Fond du Lac Yacht Club, which honors both active duty soldiers and military veterans by allowing them some unique time on Lake Winnebago.

That's where the club sponsored a military appreciation cruise, with about 100 veterans taking part.

Fond du Lac Yacht Club Commodore Christopher Romuald said,"It's just a way for everybody to get together and maybe talk about things they don't talk about with their family." He also added,"Each year we have numerous veterans that come up. They've either never been on a boat and they've lived in the city their whole life or they felt like they were never thanked for their service."

Among those participating this year was Joel Walker, a Navy Veteran from the Brownsville area.

"It's just a good time to be out there and relax and enjoy the good times, along with the unfortunate times we had many years ago in our case," said Walker.

Between the cost of prizes given out, the food, and paying for the ride, about $10,000 was spent by the yacht club, and they rely heavily on a rather extensive list of donors.

For Vietnam Veterans especially the opportunity for community support comes in spark contrast to what was experienced. returning home from overseas.

Campbellsport Patrick Murphy said,"Things like that just spark something in you after a while, oh, I am appreciated and that era was the era of nobody was appreciated. If we could reach back to those people it really helps a lot."