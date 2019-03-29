Veteran in need of a kidney donation

After honorably serving his country, an Army veteran is now in need of a kidney. And he's created his own campaign to raise awareness and hopefully find a donor.

Three days a week, retired Army veteran Michael Scott finds himself attached to a dialysis machine at the Green Bay VA Clinic. Diagnosed with kidney failure in the 1990's, after tours of duty in Panama and Desert Storm, his health really started to deteriorate about two years ago.

According to Scott, "Went to get tested and that's when they told me that kidneys were getting worse, that I was at 13% kidney function."

Three days a week, this husband, father, and grandfather spends at least four hours each day receiving treatment. It's a lifesaving measure that unfortunately has reduced his quality of life.

"I appreciate everything the nurses do, but it's like, I need to get a kidney so I can continue living and being successful and doing things that I kind of want to accomplish in my life," says Scott about his treatment.

He is on a donor list but was told it could be at least five years before a kidney is available. Wanting to get back to a more normal life, at only 52 years old, he's launched a campaign to find himself a kidney. He put magnets on his truck, hoping to catch the eye of someone willing to donate to him.

I am B+ and I have to have someone that is either B- or O+ or O- for me to receive a kidney from," Scott says.

And as much as Michael Scott hopes the signs help him find a kidney, he's also doing it for others in need of organ donation, Ge adds, "We have a lot of veterans, a lot of people in general on dialysis that's sitting and waiting for donor or waiting for a family member to finally say ok, let me save your life. But it was like, I'm going to do everything I can to bring attention to this."

Since putting the magnets on his truck, Scott says he's had a few inquires, just no donor yet. But, that won't deter him, as he's keeping a positive attitude believing someone will step forward to help.

People interested in donating to Michael Scott can email him at:

scott.mw206@yahoo.com or call 920.883.7545

He has also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds to purchase a billboard with his plea.