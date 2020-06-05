Venom lab holds grand opening

Friday was a big day for a lab in Oshkosh - but it isn't your typical lab.

MToxins Venom Lab held its grand opening to the public Friday night.

The facility, located in downtown Oshkosh, has a living museum of reptiles and invertebrates from around the world, and venom extraction and processing laboratories.

The lab's mission is to provide the highest quality, ethically collected venom at a fair price to help in the making of life-saving antivenom.

"We've actually been in operation for nine years. This is the expansion of our new facility where we have a living museum people can tour and see snakes, reptiles, spiders, and scorpions from around the world watch us extract venom, watch us process venom, meet friendly ambassador animals and learn all about what we do," says Megan Villand, the Director of Operations at MToxins Venom Lab.

The lab is one of a kind for Wisconsin, as well as the Midwest.

It has more than 50 different kinds of snakes.

As WBAY has previously reported, MToxins is one of only nine of its kind in the world, extracts venom from snakes, spiders and scorpions.

The venom is then freeze-dried and sent worldwide to produce antivenom, various medications and for medical research.

MToxins will educate the public through reptile exhibits, various programs, internships, and live extractions.