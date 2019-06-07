Vehicle rolls into water at Suamico Boat Launch

Police, firefighters and divers were called to the Suamico Boat Launch Friday after a vehicle went into the water.

Suamico Police posted photos on Facebook and Twitter.

"Unfortunately accidents like this happen from time to time," reads the social media posts. "I am not an expert at launching a boat, but i thought it was only the trailer and boat that got wet..."

Police say an experienced fisherman was trying to back his boat into the water. He thought the vehicle was in park, but that wasn't the case. The driver got out of the vehicle without injury.

Suamico Police, Suamico Fire, and the Brown County Sheriff's Office Dive Team helped at the scene.