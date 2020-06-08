Vanderperren Way construction traffic to change directions

The traffic pattern on Vanderperren Way is changing as reconstruction continues.

Brown County Public Works and the Village of Ashwaubenon are reconstructing Vanderperren way from Holmgren Way to Ashland Avenue.

Starting Thursday, June 11, the construction traffic pattern will change. Eastbound lanes will be open to traffic. Access to the on and off ramps for Highway 172 will be open in the eastbound direction.

The project includes replacing pavement, adding sidewalks and lanes for bicyclists, and storm sewer replacement.

