Van Gruensven named interim chancellor of UWGB

Sheryl Van Gruensven has been named interim chancellor of UW-Green Bay.

UW System President Ray Cross made the announcement Thursday.

“Sheryl is a well-regarded administrator and budget and finance specialist,” Cross said. “She has my full confidence to lead UW-Green Bay in the coming months.”

Van Gruensven has been at UWGB since 2004. She has served as director of human resources and vice chancellor for business and finance.

Van Gruensven takes over for Chancellor Gary Miller. Miller is stepping down Oct. 1 to become president of the University of Akron.

“It is an honor to be named as the interim chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay,” said Sheryl Van Gruensven. “I thank Chancellor Miller for his leadership in transforming the University over the last five years, and for leadership from faculty, staff and students as we move this exceptional University forward. Through close collaboration with faculty, staff and students, we will continue to carry out the mission and vision which have led to four consecutive years of enrollment growth, increased academic offerings and an improved and sound financial footing."

A search and screen committee will look for a permanent chancellor to replace Miller.

“I am extremely pleased and excited by President Cross' decision to appoint Sheryl as interim chancellor of the University. She has played a major part in every aspect of the transformation we have undertaken at Green Bay over the past five years. Sheryl is responsible for developing the strategy to put us into a stable financial position after years of enrollment declines. She was fully involved in the development of our engineering proposals, the new mission and the expansion of our academic portfolio. Her work at the System level is highly respected and her opinion sought. She is the right person to lead the university during this period of transition," says Miller.