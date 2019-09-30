Valders man killed in rollover crash

A 26-year-old Valders man killed in a rollover crash Saturday evening has been identified as Brandon Lee Schroeder.

At about 7:42 p.m., Manitowoc County deputies were called to a crash on County Road JJ west of Lower Falls Road in the Town of Cato.

Investigators say Schroeder was driving west on JJ when he failed to make a curve in the road. Schroeder lost control of his pickup truck and went into the south ditch. The truck hit a utility pole and overturned.

Schroeder was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Manitowoc County Coroner Curtis Green says the cause of death was traumatic head injury and blunt force injuries.

"The decedent was not wearing a seat belt," says Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartiwg. "Preliminary testing indicated the decedent had alcohol in his system.

The crash remains under investigation.