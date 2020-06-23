VP visit kicks off 2020 focus on battleground Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is doubling down on the battleground state of Wisconsin this week as pundits say the Badger State is looking like a toss up between the incumbent and Democrat Joe Biden.

Vice President Mike Pence is making two stops in the Milwaukee area Tuesday.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump will visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine and then hold a Town Hall event in Green Bay with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

On Tuesday, the VP will visit Waukesha STEM Academy with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. They'll take part in a school choice roundtable.

Next, the VP will travel to Pewaukee for a Faith In America event with former governor Scott Walker, a Republican supporter of the Trump campaign.

Analysis from NPR shows Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes could go either way.

May's Marquette University Law School Poll shows Biden with a slight edge over Trump, 46-43 percent.

The same poll shows 47 percent approve of President Trump's job in office, while 49 percent disapprove.

Trump flipped Wisconsin from blue to red in 2016, even after polls consistently showed him trailing Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Clinton did not visit Wisconsin in the lead up to the 2016 election. Trump made several stops in the state to rally voters.

Biden has announced no upcoming plans to visit Wisconsin. The campaign released the following statement on Pence's visit to Wisconsin:

“Donald Trump has gambled with the health of Wisconsin families to benefit his own political fortune at every turn. And once again — just days after Trump admitted he ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed down during the middle of a global pandemic – Mike Pence is back in Wisconsin to clean up Trump’s mess. While Trump’s admission was stunning and outrageous, there are few actions that have done more damage to public health than Trump’s reckless order to slow down testing. From the Trump Administration’s catastrophic response to the COVID-19 pandemic to their repeated attempts to repeal and undermine the Affordable Care Act, there’s no question Mike Pence owes Wisconsin families answers today. Instead, he’s parachuting in with Betsy DeVos.

“As Secretary of Education, DeVos has pursued a radical, destructive agenda to reduce funding for our public K-12 schools and universities. She’s even made it harder for sexual assault survivors to come forward and seek justice on our college campuses. As president, Joe Biden will fire DeVos and nominate a Secretary of Education with experience in a public school classroom. And unlike Trump, he’ll pay teachers what they deserve and triple funding for schools that serve low-income students.”

TRUMP VISIT

FOX News commentator Sean Hannity has announced he will present a one-hour town hall with President Trump on Thursday in Green Bay.

Hannity made the announcement Monday night, saying the town hall will air Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

Brian Stelter, the chief media correspondent for CNN, tweeted shortly after the announcement that the town hall will originate from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, and will cover the latest on police reform and the 2020 election.

President Trump will be in northeast Wisconsin Thursday, and is scheduled to tour the shipyard at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, and also deliver a speech. He is expected to discuss the recent contract awarded to Marinette Marine to build up to 10 new ships for the U.S. Navy during the speech.

