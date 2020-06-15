VIEWER PHOTOS: Nature Photography Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -
June 15 is Nature Photography Day.
The day is celebrated by the North American Nature Photography Association.
The organization hopes nature photographs help promote conservation and protection of plans and wildlife.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Nature Photography Day.
Action 2 News asked our Facebook fans to share their nature photos. We are so impressed by your images highlighting the beauty of Northeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view the slideshow and add your nature or wildlife photo.