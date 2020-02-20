VIDEOS: Meet the Green Bay schools superintendent finalists

The Green Bay Area Public School District has been on the hunt for a new superintendent.

Stephen Murley and Sonia Stewart

As we've reported, the search is down to two candidates. Wednesday and Thursday, people in the community got to hear from each candidate before a final choice is made this month.

Sonia Stewart talked with the community and the media Wednesday.

She currently works for Metro Nashville Public Schools as Executive Officer of Organizational Development.

"I have been in districts, and I've really wrestled with equity. When I look at this application and I look at the strategic priorities, that's what's being communicated from your school district is that that's really where you guys are focused and where you think the next step is, and much of my work has been in districts that have been figuring out how to move that work forward," Stewart said.

Thursday, Stephen Murley met with the community and media.

He's currently Superintendent of Schools for the Iowa City Community School District in our neighboring state. He was previously schools superintendent in Wausau.

"My experience both in Wisconsin and Iowa is in working district that look a lot like Green Bay both demographically and from a community standpoint. I think many of you know I grew up down in Oshkosh, so I'm coming home and a great opportunity to bring the skills and experiences I've learned the last 15 years as a superintendent to Green Bay and hopefully help the district continue on the path it's on," Murley said.

Watch our complete interviews with the finalists in the videos above.