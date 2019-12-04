VIDEO: Oshkosh West students find shelter in mosque during incident

Oshkosh West students ran to a nearby mosque for shelter during a stabbing and officer-involved shooting at their high school Tuesday morning.

Courtesy: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Surveillance video captured the scene outside Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, 300 N Eagle St. The mosque is located across the street from the school.

Video shared with Action 2 News shows 17-year Duaa Ahmad enter the code to her family's place of worship. She lets her terrified classmates inside. The girl's father, Saad Ahmad, is a secretary at the mosque.

"I knew something had happened as soon a my teacher came back in. He was like, 'Go!' So we all bolted and, some guy said, 'Let’s run to the mosque.' So that’s where everyone ran, so naturally I entered the code and let everyone in," says Duaa Ahmad.

Duaa suspects about 100 students hid out at the mosque.

"I was in the right time, at the right time in the worst situation," says the Oshkosh West student.

