VIDEO: La. man accused of hitting deputy with ATV

Authorities with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a Gonzales man accused of hitting a deputy with an ATV.

Joey Joffrion is accused of hitting an Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy with an ATV on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they spotted Joey Joffrion, 35, of Gonzales, driving recklessly while they were responding to a burglary alarm around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and siren, but Joffrion refused to stop and struck a deputy. The deputy suffered “significant injuries,” and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Webre.

Webre says Joffrion left the scene and deputies were unable to locate him at that time.

Authorities say they were able to find him later and he agreed to surrender to detectives on Tuesday.

Joffrion was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, hit and run driving, and off-road vehicle violations.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the injured deputy has been released from the hospital.

