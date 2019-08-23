VIDEO: High school football highlights, plus statewide scores

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner.

Abbotsford 21, Marathon 0

Algoma 32, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0

Almond-Bancroft 26, Fall River 14

Amherst 42, Antigo 6

Appleton East 21, D.C. Everest 14

Appleton North 28, Stevens Point 7

Appleton West 20, Marshfield 19

Arrowhead 45, Waukesha South 7

Athens 47, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Auburndale 38, Pittsville 0

Augusta 14, Thorp 8

Beloit Memorial 16, Janesville Craig 13

Benton/Shullsburg 35, Royall 0

Berlin 49, Mosinee 14

Black Hawk 38, Fennimore 7

Blair-Taylor 28, Luther 14

Bloomer 22, St. Croix Falls 7

Bonduel 13, Coleman 8

Brillion 39, Northern Elite 7

Brookfield East 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Brookwood 47, Boscobel 6

Burlington 42, Whitnall 35

Cambridge 29, Brookfield Academy 28

Cashton 20, Weyauwega-Fremont 14

Catholic Memorial 47, Oconomowoc 21

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6

Chilton 29, Crivitz 6

Clear Lake 30, Glenwood City 0

Colby 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Columbus 19, Omro 7

Darlington 20, Westby 12

De Soto 40, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 6

DeForest 47, Edgewood 0

Dodgeland 42, Deerfield 20

Dominican 48, Assumption 19

East Troy 28, Clinton 14

Eau Claire Memorial 47, La Crosse Logan 22

Edgar 26, Baldwin-Woodville 12

Edgerton 28, McFarland 7

Elk Mound 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Ellsworth 42, Loyal 8

Elmwood/Plum City 36, Pepin/Alma 24

Evansville 47, Brodhead 21

Fond du Lac 34, Franklin 31

Fox Valley Lutheran 19, Denmark 12

Freedom 35, Oconto Falls 12

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14, West Salem 6

Gillett 32, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Gilman 50, Crandon 0

Grafton 48, Cedarburg 14

Grantsburg 17, Amery 7

Greenwood 38, Tomahawk 0

Hartford Union 21, Slinger 14

Hilbert 42, Mishicot 6

Holmen 27, Chippewa Falls 7

Homestead 42, West Bend West 0

Hortonville 34, Wausau West 17

Ithaca 34, Riverdale 12

Jefferson 34, Big Foot 20

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 9

Kenosha Christian Life 24, Saint Thomas More 12

Kenosha Tremper 43, Pius XI Catholic 7

Kewaskum 22, Milwaukee Lutheran 18

Kickapoo/LaFarge 52, North Crawford 6

Kiel 49, Kewaunee 21

Kimberly 31, Oshkosh West 12

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6

Lakeland 35, Cudahy 33, OT

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Adams-Friendship 0

Lancaster 14, Pecatonica 7

Little Chute 23, Marinette 6

Lodi 14, Delavan-Darien 0

Lomira 28, Horicon/Hustisford 16

Lourdes Academy 37, North Fond du Lac 0

Madison La Follette 35, Madison West 13

Madison Memorial 28, Sun Prairie 25

Manawa 7, Markesan 0

Mayville 20, Campbellsport 0

McDonell Central 42, Port Edwards 40

Medford Area 14, Rice Lake 0

Menasha 30, Waupaca 0

Menomonee Falls 29, Germantown 7

Milton 55, Baraboo 15

Milwaukee King 66, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Milwaukee Riverside University 14, Pewaukee 9

Mineral Point 46, Viroqua 2

Mondovi 54, Eleva-Strum 0

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 28, Iola-Scandinavia 22, OT

Mukwonago 28, Waukesha North 10

Necedah 48, Wild Rose 8

New Berlin Eisenhower 27, Plymouth 24

New Berlin West 40, Elkhorn Area 14

New Glarus 42, Dodgeville 7

New Holstein 26, Belleville 13

New London 35, Luxemburg-Casco 7

Newman Catholic 53, Oakfield 21

Northwestern 28, Spooner 14

Oak Creek 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

Onalaska 21, Hudson 14

Oostburg 45, Howards Grove 0

Osceola 41, Arcadia 8

Pacelli 42, Owen-Withee 22

Palmyra-Eagle 28, Marshall 20

Pardeeville 28, Cambria-Friesland 22

Platteville 12, Cuba City 7

Portage 32, Fort Atkinson 0

Potosi 50, Hillsboro 6

Poynette 24, Waterloo 16

Racine Case 26, Westosha Central 0

Racine Lutheran 41, Union Grove 27

Racine Park 42, South Milwaukee 0

Randolph 32, Westfield Area 7

Random Lake 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 15

Reedsburg Area 20, Oregon 6

Reedsville 21, Ozaukee 2

Regis 57, Cadott 0

Rhinelander 21, Prescott 0

River Falls 35, New Richmond 28

River Ridge 41, Iowa-Grant 12

River Valley 41, Nekoosa 0

Roncalli 48, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 8

Saint Croix Central 41, Durand 6

Saint Francis 29, Milwaukee Vincent 22

Sauk Prairie 21, Monroe 20

Seymour 48, Green Bay East 6

Sheboygan Falls 35, Brown Deer 0

Shiocton 21, Ashland 6

Siren 56, Clayton 8

Southwestern 47, New Lisbon 22

Sparta 70, Black River Falls 16

Spring Valley 28, Unity 21

St. John's NW Military Academy 42, Waupun 6

Stanley-Boyd 38, Altoona 14

Stoughton 34, Beaver Dam 13

Stratford 41, Spencer 0

Superior 42, Somerset 6

Suring 40, Sevastopol 22

Tomah 20, Mauston 14

Turner 21, Whitewater 13

Turtle Lake 44, Hurley 16

Two Rivers 42, Peshtigo 26

University School of Milwaukee 10, Catholic Central 9

Verona Area 41, Janesville Parker 7

Waterford 15, Kenosha Bradford 0

Watertown 39, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20

Watertown Luther Prep 35, Ripon 26

Waukesha West 14, Kettle Moraine 7

Waunakee 54, Monona Grove 6

Wausau East 23, Merrill 6

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 30, Highland 12

West Bend East 21, Port Washington 7

West De Pere 42, Shawano 0

Whitefish Bay 35, Nicolet 7

Whitehall 20, Colfax 12

Wilmot Union 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 13

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6

Winneconne 32, Southern Door 3

Wisconsin Dells 42, Richland Center 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Northland Pines 0

Wrightstown 68, Clintonville 7

Xavier 48, Green Bay West 6

 